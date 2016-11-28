Learn These Basic Easy Steps For Home Improvement

Interested in taking on a home improvement project? This article contains the best of the best tips to help make your job easier. Whether you plan to tackle a major project, or you're looking to change out a few small light fixtures, you'll find some helpful advice by reading the following tricks of the trade.

Paint your doors. If you have old, outdated hollow core doors in your home, those can easily be painted to make them brighter and looking newer. Simply take them off the hinges, throw them over a couple of saw horses outside, and give them a quick coat of primer first and then your choice of paint color.

If you are suffering the wrath of owning a small bedroom, you can create an optical illusion making it seem larger than it is. Repainting your room in light green or blue can create a feeling of more "space". You can also incorporate colors such as off white or beige, but they won't feel as comfortable or warm as the other colors would.

As you make improvements to your house, consider the neighborhood's character and style. A Victorian house is going to stand out blaringly on a block that only has saltbox cottages. You have to remember that you'll likely sell your home in the future, and this will be much easier if it fits in with the neighborhood around it.

Balance the layout of your living room by arranging your furniture symmetrically. For example, opt to put your couch as a focal point, a coffee table in the middle and two lounge chairs on the opposite side of the couch-one on each side. Symmetry can also be achieved in your bedroom, by placing matching lamps and nightstands, on both sides of your bed.

Clean out your home every few months by taking a look around and collecting items that you no longer need. It is a great feeling to update your home decor as well as giving unwanted items to charity. Take those things you no longer need and donate them to a local charity or orphanage. This will de- clutter your home and give you space for new items.

If you have an extensive collection of collectibles or figurines, keep what you display to a minimum. Trying to display everything in one room or area can make your space appear cluttered. Choose a few focal pieces, about 5 pieces at the most and arrange them in a pleasing manner.

Keep your closet free of clutter by organizing your shoes. Keep boots and shoes that you don't wear often in a large plastic box, or in the original boxes you got when you purchased them. Only leave out the shoes that you wear at least twice a week. Doing this will allow your closet space to be organized, and your shoes to be neatly displayed.

Brighten up tired furniture with slipcovers. If your furniture is worn or stained, or you just want to change the look of your room, use slipcovers. They come in a large variety of fabrics, and are available in solid colors or patterned. A great feature of slipcovers is that they are washable, which is very handy if you have kids or pets!

If your bathroom is looking a bit bland, you can put in a new vanity to add a touch of class and elegance. As time goes on, your old vanity will look worn and begin to warp. If you want to improve your bathroom, just buy vanity and drop it in for a touch of class.

Tie or snip extra cord length on your window blinds. Children and pets can become entangled in these cords and strangle. Be sure to leave enough length that you can still manipulate the blinds using the cords, but any extra cord that hangs down really serves no purpose. Prevent accidents by cutting it or tying it.

Hunt down drafts in your house around your windows and doors, and seal them with insulation or weather-stripping to make your home more energy-efficient. On a breezy day, hold a lit candle or a stick of burning incense around the edges of your doors and windows -- with the drapes tied back away from the edges -- to easily spot drafty areas as the flame moves or the smoke wafts.

Check with your local electric and/or gas company to see if you might qualify for a grant to weatherize your home. In the interest of saving energy, your heating and cooling company may insulate your attic, weatherstrip your doors and windows and even replace your ancient heating and cooling system. Take a moment to ask!

Most people will make improvements on their homes at some point. But there is a difference between what you want to accomplish and what you can realistically accomplish. It's not uncommon for something to be done wrong because someone didn't take the time to learn to do it the correctly. It's important that this doesn't happen to you. Use the advice in this article to make great, working improvements to your home.