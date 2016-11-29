Improving Your Home: Helpful Tips To Live By

Lots of folks want to make improvements to their homes, but feel the process is simply too daunting. Armed with the right tools and information, anyone can successfully complete a home improvement project. Use the tips in this guide as you attempt your own home improvement project.

If you can, put in actual wood flooring rather than laminate. While laminate flooring looks like wood and requires less maintenance and cleaning, you cannot refinish this type of flooring. Having real wood floors means that in a decade or two, you or the new home owner will have the option of refinishing instead of replacing the floor.

Improve your home by cutting your energy costs. Check with your utility company to see if they offer energy audits of homes. There are a lot of changes you can make to make your home more energy efficient saving hundreds of dollars a year depending on the amount of changes you can make. It also adds a great selling point for a house for the future.

Don't forget to cover your floors when you paint. Don't let wet paint stain your carpeting or flooring. Using old layers of newspaper is an inexpensive and very effective way to protect your flooring. A paint cloth works well too, as you simply need to create a barrier to prevent the paint from hitting the floor.

Hang your brooms up and off the floor. Over time, the bristles on the brush will become deformed and no longer clean well if the are on the floor. Hanging the brooms will extend their lifetime. You will end up replacing brooms less and you will save money by buying less frequently.

Storage projects are an excellent way to get your feet wet in the home improvement process. If you have a broom closet in your home, consider making it into a small pantry. It is easy to attach small racks to the inside of the door and create a place for canned goods and spices. If you are able to add a deeper shelf, you can also store boxes or kitchen appliances that don't see much use.

If your living room and dining room area are combined with no doorway, a great way to define both spaces and keep them separate is by painting both areas a different color. Color serves as a great separator for spaces and you don't need a doorway or door to be able to keep the two places functioning separately.

You might find it easier to construct your own window screen if you can't find a replacement in the size you need. After cutting the frame kit to fit a window size, all that's needed is to simply attach the screen by using an affordable tool and cording. Some windows may require a particular screen, but an external screen can be added to nearly any window with the use of adapters.

Throw your plastic shower curtain in the wash! Add a few clothes so they will swirl around with it and give it a good scrubbing. Even the most inexpensive shower curtains will survive one or two washings. You keep them out of the landfill and at the same time brighten up that tired bathroom!

To raise your home's value without spending a lot of money, take the time to replace your light fixtures. Light fixtures are one of the first things that catches a buyer's eye, and a dingy and dated one can change their opinion of the whole room. An inexpensive new light fixture will make the room feel fresh and new.

Brighten up your kitchen or bathroom with a mosaic backsplash. Backsplashes serve two purposes: they are both utilitarian and a style element. Most people use regular square tile clay for their backsplash, but a mosaic design creates interest and allows you to express your personality. Fortunately, you can buy mosaic tiles on a mesh sheet, saving the time that it would take to lay each tile individually. This provides you with an intricate pattern without having to cut any tile, which can be tricky.

If you want to make your pathway in front of your house look nicer, you can line your pathway with little lights. This adds a touch of elegance and class to your walkway. Additionally, it gives your guests targeted light so that they can find the way to your door more easily.

Before you begin any electrical work in the house, think twice about it. Are you really up to the task? Make sure that the electricity in that part of the house has been turned off. You can do this by turning the lights on and then turning off breakers until all the lights in your work area is off. For outlets, insert a lamp and use the same method. This will help ensure you do not get shocked. You should also invest in a voltage tester. These are relatively inexpensive and could be a life-saver.

If you take on the task of staining your deck yourself be sure to protect yourself. Stains are full of harsh chemicals so it is a good idea to wear eye protection, rubber gloves, long sleeved shirts and pants that cover your legs, and shoes that will protect your feet.

To keep your heating and air conditioning system in top shape, clean your air ducts at least once a year. It is a chore that no one really wants to do but it certainly easy enough to do on your own. During your inspection of the ducts, please note that if you see any mold growth you should call a professional.

You now have some conceptual tools for your home improvement projects. They have also clued you in about the tools like wrenches and saws which you will need in order to do a professional job yourself and have addressed the question of when it makes sense to hire a professional. You may want to create a new "to do" list now!